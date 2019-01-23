Even after a win, the Bulls deal with another lopsided loss in the Boylen era

CHICAGO – So much for any kind of momentum, good preparation, or any other hyperbole that might have come in the 48 hours leading up to the Bulls’ first game in 2019 where they had a shot for two-straight wins.

Atlanta dealt a quick punch to those hopes early, and yet another rout was on for Jim Boylen’s team during the 2018-2019 season.

For the ninth time in the coach’s tenure with the team, the Bulls lost a game by 17 or more points. This time it was the Hawks who used a big first quarter to set the tone of a 121-101 win at the United Center that hands the Bulls their 37th loss of the season in 48 games.

It was a 42 point first quarter that put the Bulls in a hole they could never quite climb out of against an Atlanta team that’s also going through a rebuild. Even though the Hawks only improved their record to 15-32, they looked a few steps ahead of the Bulls the entire night in another blowout.

John Collins led the offensive push for the visitors, shooting 14-of-16 from the field and scoring 35 points, while Atlanta did they work on the offensive glass, besting the Bulls 16-7 in that category. Zach LaVine did get the lead down to six with a hoop with 2:09 to go in the third, but the Bulls had no answer after that as they were outscored 34-20 the rest of the way.