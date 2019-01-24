Annual homeless population survey coincides with freezing temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Just as temperatures drop into dangerous territory, hundreds of volunteers and city workers are expected to do a previously scheduled “point in time” count of people who are experiencing homelessness. It provides a snapshot of the city’s homeless population and is a requirement for federal funding.

Last year’s count found more than 5,400 people in the city living on the streets or in shelters.

But the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless says the number is exponentially higher. Their estimate is 80,000 people which includes people who are doubled up sleeping on couches or on floors. The coalition says the city needs to devote a substantial amount of resources to addressing the full scope of the problem and the need for affordable housing.