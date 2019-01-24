Chicago Plan Commission considers Lincoln Yards development proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The city's Plan Commission held a hearing Thursday on the ambitious and controversial Lincoln Yards development plan.

The 55-acre development calls for building 6,000 residential units.

Plans to build a soccer stadium and concert venue were scrapped.

Ald. Brian Hopkins, whose 2nd Ward encompasses the proposed development, supports the changes.

Some critics are concerned the city is trying to ram through the proposal without giving the public enough time to look at the latest version of the plan.

If the Plan Commission approves the project, it goes to the full city council for a vote.