Cubs add Brad Brach to the bullpen for 2019: Reports

CHICAGO – While a lot of the chatter around the team has been about their perceived lack of pursuit of major free agents, the Cubs’ bullpen has been a major question for many this offseason.

Well it appears the team has made a step to help address their relief pitcher depth, and it includes adding a former All-Star.

Per multiple reports on Thursday, the Cubs have come to an agreement on a one-year deal with right-handed pitcher Brad Brach worth $3 million, per Jon Heyman.

brach gets 1 year, $3M from cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2019

A 2016 All-Star with the Orioles, Brach comes to Chicago after a strong 2018 season in Baltimore and Atlanta after a mid-season trade. With the Orioles, he had 11 saves in 13 opportunities with a 4.85 ERA for the struggling franchise. Brach was traded to the contending Braves before the July 31st trade deadline and flourished in Atlanta in middle relief. He had eight holds and a 1.52 ERA as he helped the team to the National League East championship.

Arguably the best season Brach had was his All-Star campaign in Baltimore in 2016 when he was primarily a middle reliever. That season he had 24 holds with a 2.05 ERA for a team that got one of the two Wild Card spots in the American League. Brach also pitched 46 games for the Orioles when they advanced to the ALCS in his first year with the club in 2014 after spending his first three seasons in San Diego.

In eight major league seasons, Brach has a 3.08 ERA in 424 appearances with 33 saves and 83 holds.