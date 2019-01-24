Jimmy Greenfield discusses the Blackhawks as they head to the All-Star break on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a few months of change for the Blackhawks in which the leader for the franchise for over a decade was replaced with a new voice in the locker room.

Jeremy Colliton took over in early November and it's been an adjustment for the team that still features some key players from the dynasty era long with some new players hoping to push the Blackhawks back to the top of the NHL. That figures to be a process, and the odds are long the team will be back in the postseason this year.

Jimmy Greenfield of the Chicago Tribune has been covering the team over the past few months and he joined Sports Feed to discuss what he's seen from the group with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Watch his segments on Thursday's show by clicking on the video above or below.