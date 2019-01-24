Man shot by Naperville cop after pointing gun at officers, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A Naperville police officer shot a man, who authorities say pointed a gun at officers.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious person around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a strip mall on Ogden Avenue, near River Road.

When police arrived the 27-year-old man was standing in the parking lot with a gun to his head.

Police say as they approached him, the man moved toward the officers and pointed his gun at them.

One officer opened fire, and seriously injured the man. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured.

A task force and the DuPage County state's attorney are investigating.

