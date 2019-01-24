Woman charged with aggravated DUI in death of Cook County sheriff’s deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The 21-year-old woman charged with causing the crash that killed a Cook County sheriff's deputy will appear in court Thursday.

Security video shows Monzerat Perez driving erratically before she crashed into deputy Nick Theofanopoulos' car.

The 39-year-old was on his way to work at Christ Medical Center.

Perez is charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide. She was transported to a hospital after the crash, and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators say she had blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

Her mug shot was not provided by police.