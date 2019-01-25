Charge filed in fatal shooting at Orland Square Mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A 20-year-old suspected in the fatal shooting at Orland Square Mall was charged Friday.

Jakharr Williams faces one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in the shooting death of 18-year-old Javon Britton.

The shooting happened at the Orland Park mall Monday night. Britton, a senior at Rich Central High School, was shot near the mall food court and found near an escalator.

Police said Williams and Britten knew each other, but Britten’s family said they have no knowledge of that.

Williams was arrested Wednesday in Matteson following a police manhunt.

The arrest warrant carried a first-degree murder charge, but police said the weapons charge was the only charge approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Williams is scheduled to appear in bond court in Bridgeview Friday.