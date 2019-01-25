Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold weekend with very cold days to follow
-
Bitter cold to follow weekend snow
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Bitter cold to follow snow
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Cold, then bitter cold to end the week
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Cold air arrives this week
-
Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow likely this weekend