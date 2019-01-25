Deep freeze especially dangerous for Chicago’s homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The extreme drop in temperatures can be quite dangerous, especially for the city's most vulnerable population.

Warming centers are open and available to homeless people throughout the city. Click here for the full list.

On Thursday night, hundreds of volunteers and city workers were in neighborhoods to count the homeless. It's part of a federally mandated "Point-in-Time" program.

Last year, more than 5,400 people in Chicago were living on the streets or in shelters. However, advocates say the number is much higher, with not enough help for the mentally ill for for anyone living out on the streets.

If you are in need of assistance, call the city's 311 system.