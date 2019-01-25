Man, 78, killed while crossing street near Park Ridge hospital

NILES, Ill. — A 78-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle near a hospital in Park Ridge.

Around 6:20 a.m. Friday, the man was crossing Dempster Street at Western Avenue, just east of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, when he was hit by a vehicle.

According to Niles police, the driver remained at the scene.

The man was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where he later died.

The Chicago Tribune reports it is unknown if the pedestrian signal was activated at the time the man was in the crosswalk.

The man has not yet been identified.

Niles police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

This is the third pedestrian to be killed in the area since late December, according to the Chicago Tribune.