CHICAGO — A woman was shot to death in an alley on the city’s Far South Side.

Police discovered a body while answering a call about gunfire early Friday morning near 107th and Eberhart in the Chatham neighborhood.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Witnesses said a white truck was seen fleeing down the alley.

