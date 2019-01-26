Colder temperatures mean increased risk for Chicago’s homeless population

CHICAGO — As frigid temperatures descend on Chicago, volunteers with The Night Ministry are visiting homeless people throughout the city, including many who live in encampments under the Kennedy Expy.

The Night Ministry reaches hundreds of homeless Chicagoans each week. Outreach is even more important in extreme weather.

“[The weather] is bringing some form of danger to their lives,” said Milton Alvarez of The Night Ministry. “This weather isn’t something they should be out here consistently in, especially with the low amount of resources that they personally have out here living on the streets.”

WGN’s Sean Lewis has more.