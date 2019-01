CHICAGO — The Dia De La Concha is a festival designed to celebrate pastries and sweets. It’s Chicago’s first pan dulce fest featuring all kinds of Mexican baked goods.

Six different bakeries participated Saturday — including Pilsen’s Panaderia Nuevo Leon, which is where WGN’s Andrea Darlas learned how to make the sweet bread that gives the festival its name. All proceeds from the 2019 festival will benefit Mujeres Latinas En Accion.