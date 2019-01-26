Olympic skier competing at Norge Ski Club this weekend

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Dozens of skiers from around the world will hurtle down the sharp slopes of the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove this weekend.

The Tournament is a 115 year old tradition.

Among the competitors is Olympian and Cary native, Michael Glasder. He’s one of three U.S. Olympians to get his start at the Norge Ski Club. He’ll compete in the Norge’s Longest Standing Jump competition for the first time since 2014, with top jumpers from Norway, Finland and Slovenia.

The five-hills tournament and the Junior National Qualifier will be held today. The Longest Standing Jump competition will be held tomorrow.