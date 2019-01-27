Ben Finfer joins Sports Feed on Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a while since he's been back on the program, and we had a lot to talk about with him on Sunday's show.

Radio host Ben Finfer was back on Sports Feed to talk about a few topics that are on people's minds before the start of a very chilly week in Chicago. The Super Bowl will take place in Atlanta between the Patriots and the Rams as the Bears continue with their preparations for next season after a quick playoff exit.

Meanwhile, the Bulls continue to struggle through a brutal 2019 where the only victory they appear close to is the NBA Lottery.

Ben discussed these topics with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sunday's show, which you can see in the video above or below.