Heavy snow overnight could cause hazardous road conditions

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning are in effect across most of the region through Monday at 6:00 p.m.

An estimated 2-9" of snow accumulation is expected, with the heaviest amounts near the IL/WI state line. The bulk of the snow will fall overnight, but continue into the morning commute. Snow could be heavy at times tonight with snowfall rates of 1-1.5" per hour. Light snow and drizzle or freezing drizzle are likely at times tomorrow along with some blowing snow.

Travel could be very difficult at times with slick roads and significantly reduced visibility.

Temperatures start to fall tomorrow afternoon and continue to fall through Wednesday morning. Temperatures and wind chills will become dangerously cold with frost bite occuring on exposed skin in 10 minutes and possibly as little as 5 minutes.

Warming centers are available in Cook County to those who need them.

We'll start to warm up Thursday, but still won't be somewhat comfortable until late Friday and into the weekend. When we look at our lowest wind chills Wednesday morning compared to our forecast highs Sunday it may feel like a 95 degree warm up.

