Man, 37, killed after three-vehicle crash involving salt truck on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was killed after an accident involving two cars and a salt truck early Sunday morning.

Police said the accident happened on the 13000 block of South Avenue O around 1:20 a.m. Police said the 55-year-old driver of a salt truck was crossing the intersection on 130th Street when the driver of a Ford SUV going northbound struck the rear driver side of the salt truck. Then, the driver of a Nissan Altima, also headed northbound, rear-ended the Ford SUV. The driver of the Ford SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old male passenger of the Nissan Altima were not injured.

The salt truck driver was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

There is only a two-way stop at the intersection. The stop is for vehicles traveling east and west on 130th Street, which was the direction of travel of the plow truck. Vehicles traveling on Avenue O do not have stop signs and have the right of way.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation did not comment on the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.