Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois is about to get hit with a one-two punch of snow and then brutal — and dangerous — cold.

The National Weather Service says temperatures that dipped to 6 degrees on Saturday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will climb a bit — but just long enough to dump as much as 6-8 inches north of Chicago, 6 inches in the city and anywhere from 2-5 inches in central Illinois overnight Sunday night and early Monday.

A hardware store in Glenview has been buzzing all weekend with people stocking up. Even though they just got a shipment of winter weather supplies yesterday, they say they're starting to run low on several items — especially snowblowers. Over the past two days, the say they've sold more than 40.

"A normal weekend doesn’t have the line wrapped all the way around, but this weekend that’s been the case kind of the whole weekend," said George Vail, Asst Manager Weiss Ace Hardware.

Another item that’s flying off the shelves is ice melt, with bags and bags of salt products loaded into cars throughout the day. Many people are picking up products that are capable of melting ice in sub zero conditions, as regular rock salt does not work in temperatures below zero

NWS meteorologist Ed Shimon says northern and central Illinois will see record-breaking low temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees below zero or colder on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chills of 40 and 50 degrees below zero are expected — cold enough, says Shimon, to cost frostbite on skin exposed as little as 10 minutes.