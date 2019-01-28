Chicago prepares for record cold

CHICAGO — City officials have been meeting Monday morning on preparations for the severe cold heading our way.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m., and a Wind Chill Watch begins Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.

Officials are recommending that people stay home if possible, but if they have to go out, use patience on the roadways.

“Snow and extreme cold are not only inconvenient, but also very dangerous. To that end, we ask everyone to limit your time outdoors and work remotely from home, if possible. If you must drive in these conditions, please allow extra time for travel, keep your vehicle in working order and be patient. Many accidents can be avoided by taking extra time and being respectful of other motorists,” said OEMC First Deputy, Rich Guidice.

Road crews are out in force Monday. The city says they should be finished cleaning up after Monday morning’s snow on the main roadways and head out to side streets by the afternoon. They say Monday’s commute home should be much clearer.

CPS officials says they will update parents Tuesday around noon regarding school Wednesday and Thursday.