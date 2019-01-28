Darnell Mayberry discusses the Bulls’ struggles on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is no way to make it sound better or spin it: The Bulls are quite bad right now.

The team has won just 11 games at the end of January, and their start to the season is one of the worst in team history. It's so bad that some are rooting for the team to lose so they might have a shot at getting one of the top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic has followed all of those storylines this season and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments on Monday's show in the video above or below.