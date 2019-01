LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — An elderly man was struck and killed by a snow plow Monday morning in suburban Libertyville.

A Village of Libertyville snow plow was clearing a cul-de-sac in the 600 block of Bridle Court around 9:50 a.m. when the plow backed up and fatally struck a 75-year-old man. The man was using a snow blower to clear his driveway.

The incident is being investigated by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, according to a press release.

No further information was provided.