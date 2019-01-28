× Kyle Fuller’s interception highlights the Bears player’s day at the Pro Bowl

ORLANDO – So much for fun in the sun, all the Bears on the field Sunday could do is reign in the rain.

Of course, that might be putting too much emphasis on things. After all, the Pro Bowl is more about fun and enjoyment, with performance goals being much less than what they were on the field three weeks earlier.

But those members putting on the blue helmet with the orange “C” did have to deal with some pretty rough conditions, with steady rain soaking Camping World Stadium Sunday afternoon. It made for some sloppy footing for the NFL’s annual All-Star Game and perhaps not the best offensive performances over 60 minutes.

Hence the biggest highlight for the Bears’ players in the Pro Bowl came on defense, forcing a mistake by the AFC, who ended up winning the game 26-7.

.@The_Dream99 gets up in the QBs face and Kyle Fuller picks it! THAT'S Chicago Bears football! 📺: #ProBowl on ESPN / ABC pic.twitter.com/rgZsO4dvog — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 27, 2019

In the second quarter, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks put pressure on Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck, and that forced his throw. Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller took advantage, picking off the pass to stall an AFC drive.

It was the first interception in a Pro Bowl since Nathan Vasher’s interception in the 2006 edition of the game.

Fuller's not letting go of that 🏈. pic.twitter.com/w1MvdHq5jM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 27, 2019

Fuller held onto the ball as he went into the locker room at halftime of the contest as he would finish with a tackle along with a pass break-up during his time in the game. Hicks ended up with two tackles as he, like Fuller, played in his first Pro Bowl.

So was Mitchell Trubisky, who started taking snaps at the end of the first half for the NFC. He finished 5-of-9 for 34 yards with an interception thrown to former Bear and current Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris.

Tarik Cohen, who was selected to the game a punt returner, only got one chance to do so on the day, and it didn’t even count. His 17-yard punt return late in the first quarter was wiped out by a too many men penalty on the NFC. It was the only time the AFC punted on the day.

Cohen got just one carry for two yards and didn’t catch a pass as he was targeted once on the day.

It was a rainy end to a mostly sunny season for the Bears, who now officially look towards the offseason and new hopes in 2019.