Chicago to get its first Wahlburgers in March

CHICAGO — Listen up, Marky Mark and NKOTB fans!

According to Eater Chicago and the Chicago Sun-Times, it looks like 2 E. Ontario Street in River North will be home to the new Wahlburgers restaurant.

After a slight delay that pushed the opening back from a late 2018 opening, it seems things are on track for a March opening.

The burger chain — also a reality TV show on A&E — started in Hingham, Massachusetts a town just outside of the Boston area.

When the Chicago location opens, it will push the franchise roster near 30 restaurants locations in the United States.

There’s also speculation there will be a Wahlburgers location set to open in St. Charles later this year.