‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett victim of homophobic attack in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after a cast member of the television show “Empire” alleged he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him and physically attacked him.

TMZ reports 36-year-old Jussie Smollett was attacked by two men wearing ski masks while walking in downtown Chicago around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Chicago police have confirmed the attack on a male cast member of “Empire,” but have not released his name.

The men struck Smollett in the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before one of them wrapped a rope around his neck.

According to TMZ, during the attack the men screamed, “this is MAGA country.”

Smollett was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was treated and is in good condition.

Police say detectives are gathering security video from nearby businesses.

Statement on #ChicagoPolice hate crime investigation. We are taking these allegations very seriously and encourage anyone with information to report anonymously to https://t.co/yYAqzcVIfu pic.twitter.com/DxipALHXaz — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 29, 2019

Chicago police are treating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Empire co-star Vivica A. Fox tweeted about the news: “I’m so angry and hurt about this. This must stop!”

I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! 😢😢🙇🏾‍♀️🙇🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.