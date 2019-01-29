FBI secretly recorded Mike Madigan at his law office, report says

CHICAGO — Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was secretly recorded by the FBI trying to secure a developer’s business for Madigan’s private law firm, according to a published report.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports it happened in 2014 as the developer sought state assistance to build a hotel in Chinatown.

A federal court affidavit says the developer was sent by Alderman Danny Solis, who worked with the federal officials to secretly record Alderman Ed Burke seeking law-firm business from a Southwest Side burger king.

Madigan denies any wrongdoing.