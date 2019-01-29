Lorin Cox discusses the Bears and Super Bowl LIIII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There might be some who are sad that the Bears aren't sitting in Atlanta right now, going for their first Super Bowl title since the 1985 season.

But that dream went away almost three weeks ago, and while some fans are still upset of the Wild Card loss to the Eagles, the planning for 2019 is already underway at Halas Hall.

Meanwhile the Rams and the Patriots continue to prepare for their match-up for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Lorin Cox of The Bears Wire and Pro Football Focus discussed those topics during his first appearance on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Lorin's segments in the video above or below.