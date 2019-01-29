Life-threatening cold entering Chicago area; CPS among several schools closed Wednesday

CHICAGO — Extremely cold, potentially record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight Monday, and forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.

All Chicago Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to the impending freezing temps. Several other schools across the Chicago area will also be closed.

In addition, here are Illinois universities planning to close:

Northwestern University: closed 8 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Thursday

closed 8 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Thursday DePaul University: closed 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday

closed 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday University of Chicago: closed Wednesday

closed Wednesday Illinois State University, Normal: closed 11 p.m. Tuesday through 9:30 a.m. Thursday

closed 11 p.m. Tuesday through 9:30 a.m. Thursday Northern Illinois University: closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Satellite campuses in Naperville, Rockford, Hoffman Estates and Oregon, Ill., will be open and operating on normal schedules.

The Chicago Zoological Society, meanwhile, said it’s closing the Brookfield Zoo on Wednesday and Thursday to ensure the safety of employees and animals. It’s only the fourth time the zoo has closed during its 85-year history.

Subzero temperatures will begin Tuesday but Wednesday is expected to be the worst. Wind chills in northern Illinois could fall to negative 55 degrees (negative 48 degrees Celsius), which the National Weather Service called “possibly life threatening.”

The high temperature forecast at O’Hare on Wednesday is negative 14 degrees (negative 25 degrees Celsius), which would break a record set on Jan. 18, 1994.

Homeless shelters were preparing for the onslaught of cold.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel urged residents to check on their neighbors and take safety precautions. He said city agencies are making sure homeless people are in shelters or offered space in warming buses.

The unusually frigid weather is attributed to a sudden warming way above the North Pole. A sudden blast of warm air from misplaced Moroccan heat last month made the normally super chilly air temperatures 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the North Pole rapidly rise about 125 degrees (70 degrees Celsius). That split the polar vortex into pieces, which then started to wander, according to Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research, a commercial firm outside Boston. One of those polar vortex pieces is responsible for the subzero temperatures across the Midwest this week.

On Monday, Chicago-area commuters woke up to heavy snowfall, with more than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) already on the ground.