Chicago Catholic school teacher charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Authorities say a 27-year-old Chicago Catholic schools teacher is charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy and battering a 13-year-old boy.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says 27-year-old Yesenia Rodriguez of Chicago has been suspended from St. Procopius School, 1625 S Allport Street, where she has taught junior high since 2014. The archdiocese says the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services informed it of Rodriguez’s arrest.

She faces a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a misdemeanor battery count.

The archdiocese says Rodriguez will “remain away” from the school until the matter is resolved.

Rodriguez doesn’t have a listed phone number to pursue comment. She was arrested Monday.