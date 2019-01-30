Lauren Magiera discusses her favorite moments from the 2018 Bears season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The third year was the charm when it came to covering the Bears in Chicago.

Lauren Magiera joined WGN News before the 2016 season and covered two playoff-less seasons of the Bears before the team finally broke through in 2018. From the trade for Khalil Mack to the playoff game against the Eagles, she covered plenty of interesting stories in a memorable year for the franchise.

She discussed her experiences on Sports Feed Wednesday night, joining Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss her favorite experiences from the four months. You can watch her discussion by clicking on the video above or below.