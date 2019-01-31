Suburban mom’s snarky blog lifts mood, if not temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILLA PARK, Ill. — Thursday was the third day this week that a lot of students in the Chicago area have been home from school due to extreme weather.

So, what do parents do when kids have all that free time with nowhere to go?

The short answer: They go stir crazy.

“We’ve just pretty much been stuck inside the house,” mom Ashley Lindgren said.

As her kids watched movies and played video games, Lindgren began to blog in a popular private mom's group on Facebook that has more than 37,000 members. She also shares posts on her personal page.

“I honestly was just bored,” Lindgren said. "I was on Facebook and just messing around and started doing this ‘captain’s log’ about the cold and what we’ve been doing at home. I just put my own twist on it, to say the least.”

Lindgren wrote tongue-in-cheek dispatches from the front lines — the cold front lines.

“The vortex cometh. Chiberia. 10:27 p.m. CST. It is currently a -34 windchill. We are now down to 33 rolls of toilet paper, a gallon of milk and two loaves of bread.”

“Day 2: Why do we live here? Why live in a place where the air hurts my face? I am however starting to question what the outside world is like.”

“Day 2: Vortex still here … morale is quickly deteriorating. The crew no longer has access to the Xbox due to a dead remote. I fear that a mutiny may occur. If this happens, I am prepared to barricade myself in the bathroom.”

“I hope they give Tom Skilling a bonus after this last week.”

The temperature was 7 below zero in suburban Villa Park. Lindgren’s third-grade son, Kevin, has been out of school for six days over the last two weeks due to cold and snow.

And Kevin and his little brother know what that means for mom: “Irritation,” he said.

It's safe to say there are a lot of parents feeling the same way, who will be happy to have things return to normal over the next few days.