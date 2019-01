Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a house fire on Chicago's South Side.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a single-family home near 80th and Prairie in the Chatham neighborhood.

A woman was killed in the fire. A 65-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Crews quickly put the fire out.

The cause of it is under investigation.