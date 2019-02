Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A crash involving three semi-trucks has multiple lanes blocked on eastbound I-80/I-94.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday near Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.

Multiple eastbound lanes are shut down from Calumet to Indianapolis.

All lanes EB at Indianapolis still closed on I-80/94 with 3 semi crash. Extended closure. Seek alternate routes. Long back ups! @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago @CBSNews @WBBM780Traffic @WGNNews — Ann Wojas (@ISPLowell) February 1, 2019

No injuries reported.

Major delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.