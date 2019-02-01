Bitter cold, now Chicago hit with another round of snow for morning commute

CHICAGO — First it was bitter cold, now Chicago is being hit with another round of snow.

Light snow is blanketing the Chicago area this morning, causing a slick and messy morning commute. A number of accidents have already been reported across the area. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

Several schools remain closed due to the cold and snow weather. Check our up-to-date list of local school closings here.

Metra has canceled service on its Metra Electric Line Friday due to damage to the line’s overhead power system caused by a freight train derailment Wednesday night. This is the third day in a row Metra Electric service has been suspended.

The South Shore Line, which runs into northern Indiana, has also suspended their service through Friday due to the severe cold temps.

Service suspension on the South Shore Line will continue through Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. For additional details, go to https://t.co/gkHIqkr2uU, our Facebook account or on our App. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) January 31, 2019

USPS will resume mail delivery in Chicago starting Friday after halting services both Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme cold.

The good news? The entire Chicago area begins to thaw Friday, and we will continue to warm through the weekend with a high of 50 or more by Monday.

Rockford, Illinois, was at a record-breaking minus 31 (minus 35 Celsius) on Thursday morning but should be around 50 (10 Celsius) on Monday. Other previously frozen areas could see temperatures of 55 (13 Celsius) or higher.

The dramatic warm-up will offer a respite from the bone-chilling cold that canceled school, closed businesses and halted trains. But potholes will appear on roads and bridges weakened by the freeze-thaw cycle. The same cycle can crack water mains and homeowners’ pipes. Scores of vehicles will be left with flat tires and bent rims.

The thawing of the pipes can sometimes inflict greater damage than the initial freeze. Bursts can occur when ice inside starts to melt and water rushes through the pipe or when water in the pipe is pushed to a closed faucet by expanding ice.

Chicago’s temperature dropped to a low of around minus 21 degrees (minus 30 Celsius) on Thursday, slightly above the city’s lowest-ever reading of minus 27 degrees (minus 32 Celsius) in January 1985.

In Illinois, at least 144 people visited hospital emergency rooms for cold-related injuries over two days. Most of the injuries were hypothermia or frostbite, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Public Health.