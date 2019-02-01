Major delays on CTA Blue Line after third rail damaged near Jefferson Park station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The CTA Blue Line is experiencing major delays after a long section of the third rail was damaged during the morning commute.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Friday near the Jefferson Park station.

According to a CTA spokesman, trains stood for some time near the Jefferson Park station after the incident. Around 9 a.m., trains in both directions were running on the O’Hare-bound track near Jefferson Park as crews worked to fix the third rail.

Delays are expected to remain as crews work to repair the issue.

Today, we experienced an issue with the electrified third rail on the Blue Line near Jeff Pk. A long section was damaged & crews responded as quickly as possible to begin repairs. Crews will continue to work throughout day -- we est repairs will be completed by early afternoon. pic.twitter.com/tz0CdviacN — cta (@cta) February 1, 2019

During this time, Blue Line trains are sharing the same track between Harlem and Montrose stations. CTA says trains will continue to run, but travelers should allow extra travel time.

Blue Line running w/major delays. Trains sharing same track btwn Harlem-Montrose; board all trains on the O'Hare-bound side at Jeff Pk. Bus shuttle also avail btwn O'Hare & Jeff Pk. Some trains may be turned back before end of line to maintain srvc--listen for announcements. — cta (@cta) February 1, 2019

It is unknown at this time if this is a weather-related incident.

For updated travel information, check the CTA’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.