Schaumburg students off another day after buses wouldn’t start

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Most students returned to class today after the deep freeze that hit the area.

But students in Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 have another day off.

District officials announced the closure yesterday, saying the district’s bus company, First Student, was unable to start a large number of buses due to the frigid conditions.

District 54 buses about 11,500 students every day, so today, parents were faced with another day to keep the kids busy.

“Ten degrees felt like summer. We’ve been home four days this week. We love being home together, but we were ready to go to school today,” said mom Aneena Ooman.

Some of the students headed to Schaumburg’s public library for activities.

Many of them are looking forward to getting back to school on Monday.