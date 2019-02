Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- It's Groundhog Day, the day when Americans wait to find out whether groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

In Woodstock, residents celebrate the day waiting for Woodstock Willie's prediction.

The town commemorates the day with a big celebration. The movie "Groundhog Day", starring Bill Murray, was filmed in Woodstock.

When Willie came out this morning, he saw no shadow. That means an early spring.