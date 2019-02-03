2 dead, 5 injured after shooting outside South Side bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a shooting outside of a South Side bar.

Police said there was a fight inside Reynold's Lounge at 938 E. 75th St., around 2 a.m. Sunday. The Chicago Tribune said the fight spilled outside. A short time later, a silver four-door Ford opened fire on a crowd outside the bar.

Two men, 36 and 39, died after being shot in the back, neck and chest. They were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Three of the people shot were women. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the foot and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. The other two women were grazed in the foot and arm.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said it's unclear if the people who were shot were the intended targets.