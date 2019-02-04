Chicago pothole season in full swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After snow and frigid weather, it's now that time of year drivers in Chicago dread — pothole season.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has crews out seven days a week now, ready to patch up the potholes.

As asphalt ages, it cracks, and when water gets inside and freezes, the pavement expands, making it even weaker. When the weather starts to warm up, that's when potholes develop on the already compromised asphalt.

CDOT says it has as many as 30 crews a day responding to complaints.

People can call 311 to report potholes or go online to 311.chicago.gov.

If your car is damaged by a pothole, you can file a claim through the City of Chicago Clerk's office.

The city will ask for your insurance information, a police report and repair estimate.

If you live outside of Chicago, you can call your local jurisdiction or IDOT if there are potholes on the highway.

Emergency repairs were underway Monday after multiple lanes had to be shutdown on the Kennedy Expressway because of potholes.