FAA seeks input on Chicago O’Hare runway rotation plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Jet noise and environmental impact were top issues Monday at the first of four workshops on an overnight runway rotation plan for Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration provided maps and diagrams of jet noise at the airport, which was just named the busiest in the U.S. in 2018.

The airport began rotating runway use in 2013 after the new east-west flight pattern created more noise in some neighborhoods and less in others.

People who live and work in the O’Hare area attended Monday’s meeting in Elk Grove Village to learn as much as they can.

To submit public comments or learn more about the FAA’s runway rotation plans, click here.

Public workshops run through Thursday at the following locations: