JJ Stankevitz discusses Super Bowl LIII on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - If you were expecting a game that was high scoring, full of offense, and one that came down to a single play, you were out of luck.

It was the defenses that dominated Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday night, and it was the Patriots that had the upper hand against the Rams for their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago was on Sports Feed on Monday night to discuss New England victory over Los Angeles. He also discussed the Bears' prospects to make the big game a year from now with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch JJ's discussion with the hosts in the video above or below.