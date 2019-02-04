Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on OB Stevenson

CHICAGO — A man was killed after an accident involving an IDOT truck.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the outbound Stevenson Expressway near Pulaski Road.

According to the Illinois State Police Chicago office, the man’s vehicle rear-ended an Illinois Department of Transportation truck that was pulled over on the shoulder of the expressway.

The IDOT truck, in turn, hit the car in front of it that the worker had pulled over to help.

Police said the man driving the vehicle that hit the IDOT truck was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, lanes have reopened on the outbound Stevenson near Pulaski.