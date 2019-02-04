Teachers at 4 Chicago charter schools on strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Teachers at four Chicago charter schools will go on strike Tuesday, according to the Chicago Teachers Union.

The strike will impact 2,200 students and 150 educators at Chicago International Charter Schools (CICS). Negotiations are set to begin again at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The four schools are ChicagoQuest, Northtown Academy, Ralph Ellison and Wrightwood.

Each campus will remain open and staffed by principals and non-union staff from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students who go to school will participate in online learning, and arts and recreational activities. Breakfast and lunch will be available.

After-school and extracurricular activities at the four schools are canceled.

