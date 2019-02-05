Ice Storm Warning issued for most of Chicago area Tuesday evening into Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An Ice Storm Warning (magenta-shaded area on the headlined map) has been issued for much of the Chicago area that will impact at least a portion of the commute later today and perhaps early Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet and wet snow early in the process will overspread most of the Chicago area tonight into early Wednesday morning, beginning in the westernmost sections later this afternoon. Ice accumulations of a quarter-inch or more will make travel or outdoor activity extremely dangerous, especially on untreated surfaces. Accumulation of ice will likely damage trees and cause downed power lines leading to power outages.

Temperatures will be warm enough in central Illinois to have that area experience all rain, but readings will hover below freezing (25 to 30-degrees) most of the area north of roughly a Pontiac to Kankakee to Valparaiso line. A Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect to show a transition from the warmer rain area to the south and the colder freezing rain/sleet area to the north. Rain should end from the west early Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned to latest updates as to beginning and ending times as well as the developing extent of this potentially extremely dangerous storm. Below is a Regional Weather Radar Mosaic to give an idea of the current precipitation.