Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 just hours after separate shooting on expressway

CHICAGO — A postal worker was shot and killed on Interstate 57, just hours after a second shooting on the expressway.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Cicero Avenue.

The 55-year-old woman was on her way to work, when someone opened fire on her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if she was the intended target.

The victim’s name has not been released, but WGN learned she was a postal worker.

The fatal shooting happened just hours after three people, including two children, were injured in a separate shooting on northbound I-57 near 127th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.