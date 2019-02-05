× The Bears’ early odds for a Super Bowl improve in 2019

CHICAGO – The game hadn’t been over for more than a few minutes, yet they were on Twitter, trying to get the conversation started on the upcoming season.

At 9:05 PM, a few minutes after the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, the Bears put out this “We Got Next” post on their social media, indicating that they’re already thinking ahead to what big things could be ahead for the team in 2019.

They figure to be a major contender following a breakthrough 12-4 season in which they won the NFC North for the first time in eight years.

Tarik Cohen, one of the Pro Bowl players on the squad, was already expressing his desire to get the Bears to where the Patriots now sit at the top of the NFL.

I want it bad — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 4, 2019

Already a few early lines are coming out for the 2019 season, and naturally, the Bears’ odds have one up quite a bit.

Who’s your early pick to win it all? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z2JuRjneKW — B/R Betting (@br_betting) February 4, 2019

Bovada has given the Bears the seventh-best odds to win next year’s Super Bowl with SuperBook USA putting the Bears’ chance at 14/1 to start.

NFL Super Bowl LIV (2020) updated KC 6/1

LAR, NO, NE 8/1

LAC, Chi, Pit 14/1

Min, GB, Dal 16/1

Phi, Bal, Ind, Cle, Hou 20/1

Sea 30/1

Atl, Jax, NYG 40/1

SF 50/1

Car, Ten, Den 60/1

TB, NYJ 80/1

Wsh, Det, Buf, Cin, Oak, Ari 100/1

Mia 300/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 4, 2019

VegasInsider.com also has the Bears at 14/1 odds just a day or so after the end of the 2018 season. Already people can’t wait to look ahead to this fall, especially those here in Chicago.