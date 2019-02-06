For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Freezing drizzle Wednesday night, snow possible as temperatures drop
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
A wintry mix Wednesday, highs in the 30s
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Windy Wednesday as temperatures drop to January norms
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Chilly through the weekend, some snow possible
-
Record low possible with dangerous wind chill overnight, temperatures rise Thursday
-
-
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
-
Chicago celebrates New Year’s Eve
-
Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for light, blowing snow until later tonight