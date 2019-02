Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ill. -- A Harvey police spokesperson is asking for help finding who killed his nephew.

Sean Howard says his nephew, 18-year-old Joshua Wright, was shot Tuesday while sitting in his car in Markham.

He later died at a hospital.

Wright's girlfriend and one-week old baby were also in the car. His girlfriend was shot in the arm, and is recovering. The baby was not injured.

So far there's no word on any suspects.