Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — A police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Wednesday in Hammond, Indiana.

Police said an officer was on patrol in the 6400 block of Calumet Avenue around 6:40 p.m. conducting a business check when the officer saw a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo parked at the gas pumps of the business.

Police said the officer recognized the car from a previous call in which the driver fled from police. The officer knew the previous driver of the car had an active arrest warrant. The officer attempted to approach the driver as he exited the store. The man quickly walked toward the car, got inside and started driving away in reverse, police said.

The officer fled west on 165th Street. The officer chased him and attempted to stop the vehicle but lost sight of him.

As the officer approached where he last saw the car, he saw a cloud of smoke and the man's vehicle flipped over. When the officer went to check the area, he saw the driver of the vehicle on the ground, apparently having been ejected from the vehicle. The 25-year-old man was declared dead.

The driver's identity has not been released.

No further information was provided.