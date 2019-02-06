Bulls to trade Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis to the Wizards for Otto Porter: report

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls are trading two players to the Washington Wizards for Otto Porter, according to a report.

About an hour-and-a-half before the Bulls’ final game before the trade deadline Wednesday night against the Pelicans, Jim Boylen said he wasn’t told to hold anyone out of his lineup due to an impending trade.

Well, it appears something changed between then and tipoff at the United Center.

Per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Watch Stadium, the Bulls will trade Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to the Wizards for Porter.

The Bulls or Wizards have yet to confirm the trade, but the teams will play each other at the United Center on Saturday night, which you can see on WGN-TV at 7 PM.

Porter comes to the Bulls after spending his first five-and-a-half seasons with the Wizards, who took him as the third overall pick out of Georgetown in 2013 NBA Draft. This season the forward is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, starting 28 of the 41 games he’s played in for Washington. Porter was out for the Wizards’ only game against the Bulls on December 28th.

He’s averaged 10.7 points and five rebounds in 384 career games.

Parker departs the Bulls after just after playing just 39 games in a very up-and-down homecoming season. Initially a starter, Parker was eventually moved to the bench by head coach Fred Hoiberg, then under Boylen was constantly in and out of the lineup. In 26.7 minutes per contest, Parker averaged 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

Drafted by the Bulls in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Portis dealt with a year that featured a few injury and some strong performances in his final few game against the Bulls. The forward was knocked out of the lineup from October 24th through December 10th with a knee sprain then missed seven more games in December & January with a sprained ankle.

When he played, Portis averaged career-bests in points (14.1) and rebounds (7.3) and played his best during his final two games with the team. After scoring 26 points in a win over the Heat on January 30th, he scored a season-high 33 points in a loss to the Hornets on Saturday.

There is still time for the Bulls to pull off another deal before Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline, but the team has certainly been active as they continue to look for a direction to move forward with their rebuild.